Genius Grant Announced

CHICAGO — I am sorry that your name is not on the accompanying list, which is a gathering of the 25 members of this year’s class of MacArthur Fellows. It is, as it has been since its inception in 1981, an impressive gathering of people across the planet considered to hold the potential for important work in a wide variety of fields — which this year include such familiar areas as filmmaking and history and such esoteric pursuits as computational virology and adaptive technology design.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO