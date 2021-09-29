CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Genius Grant Announced

 9 days ago

An Iowa State University professor is joining the ranks of 25 people who’re getting a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship or so-called “genius grant” this year. Lisa Schulte Moore, a professor of natural resource ecology and management will get a no-strings-attached 625-thousand dollar award. University officials credit her for pushing the boundaries of her field to address climate change, water quality and population loss in rural areas. In a prepared statement, Schulte Moore said she’s always looking for the missing puzzle piece in her work — and that’s part of the fun of science. MacArthur Fellows are encouraged to use the grant to pursue their own creative, intellectual and professional inclinations.

