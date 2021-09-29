Hillsdale College ranked among top liberal arts colleges in U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2022 top college rankings on Sept. 13, and Hillsdale College was named 46th among National Liberal Arts Colleges. “Hillsdale College works tirelessly to provide a truly excellent, classical liberal arts education,” said Christopher VanOrman, Hillsdale College provost. “It is nice to see the College and its faculty recognized for such hard work.”www.hillsdale.net
Comments / 0