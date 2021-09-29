CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street's fear gauge says the sell-off isn't over yet

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market may need a little more anxiety before a real buying opportunity sets in. Judging by the Cboe Volatility Index, which is considered the best gauge of fear on Wall Street, a tradeable bottom hasn't been reached, according to Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

