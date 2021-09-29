CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Acura Integra Will Be A Five-Door Liftback, Lucid Goes Into Production, And M3 Touring Competition Teased: Your Morning Brief

Carscoops
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest figures from the FBI show a nearly 12 percent rise in car thefts in 2020. Common components that can be easily removed and resold are frequent targets. The majority of car thieves who were arrested were males between the ages of 25 and 29, although six arrests were of those under the age of 10!

www.carscoops.com

topgear.com

The Honda Integra is coming back... with five doors

If you’ve had your fill of £2m hypercars, then here’s some marvellous news for those of us living in the real world: the Integra is coming back. But let's embrace it as exciting news nonetheless. “I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original,” says Jon Ikeda, Acura VP, “fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience.”
CARS
Carscoops

Move Over Porsche, Toyota Has Dropped A Nürburgring Edition Corolla Sedan

The Green Hell is the go-to destination for almost all performance-oriented models – either for their development or for setting lap time records, as Tesla did recently with their Model S Plaid sedan. However, nooooone would expect a Nürburgring-badged Toyota Corolla Sedan. Believe it or not, Toyota has presented a...
CARS
Carscoops

The Latest 2022 BMW M3 Touring Teaser Hints At Top 503HP Competition Spec

The BMW M3 Touring has been teased and spied in the past but the latest teaser by BMW M GmbH on Instagram hints at the engine/gearbox configuration. As suggested by the preliminary figures for fuel consumption the most practical M3 ever will most likely be offered with the most powerful engine, the eight-speed automatic transmission, and AWD, just like the M3 Competition xDrive sedan.
CARS
Motor1.com

Kia Dealer Selling Exotic Sports Cars And A Maybach GLS

Kia is enjoying strong sales at both sides of the big pond, as well as in South Korea. Apparently, the brand’s hot products were not enough for one Kia dealer in the United States and he found an alternative way to increase its revenues. A thread on Reddit brought us to Kia of Riverdale where you can buy a 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Teased 'Paving New Roads' For The Company

It’s been a few months since we last saw the first-ever BMW M3 Touring testing on public roads in Germany. While what you see above may look like yet another spy photo of the speedy wagon, it’s actually an official teaser photo coming straight from the Munich-based company. It’s not showing much of the car, though it’s a positive sign that development and testing are continuing on plan.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M3 Touring Competition only with automatic transmission and xDrive

When it goes on sale in 2023, the first ever BMW M3 Touring will only be offered with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Of course, the engine option stays the same as in the regular M3 and M4 Competition models. The 2023 BMW M3 Touring features the S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder unit which delivers 510 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
Top Speed

The 2023 Acura Integra Is the Full-Scale Hatchback It’s Meant to Be

Acura startled the world last month, at the Monterey Car Week, when they announced that the Integra name was making a comeback. The re-introduction of the legendary Integra moniker is possibly one of the most exciting news that Acura fans have heard in a while. With this slew of teasers...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Lucid Launches Production of Air Sedan

EV startup Lucid rolled the first “customer-quality” Air sedan off the line Tuesday during a “Preview Week” event at its new Arizona assembly plant. The nascent automaker plans to deliver the first of its battery-electric vehicles to customers by late October, it said, a company statement noting that advance reservations for the Lucid Air sedan now “surpass 13,000.”
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Lucid Air Goes Into Production, Deliveries Set To Begin Next Month

Hell has apparently frozen over as two different EV startups have begun production this month alone. The first occurred on September 14th, when a Rivian R1T rolled off the assembly line in Normal, Illinois. Now, two weeks later, Lucid has built the first Air in Arizona. This is a huge...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Who Will Put Some Miles On This 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R?

Ford has produced so many different Mustang variants over the decades that it’s hard to keep track of them all. However, of those that Ford has built in recent years, the Shelby GT350R is certainly one of the most remarkable. Sure, the current Shelby GT500 has significantly more power but...
BUYING CARS
pinalcentral.com

Lucid celebrates production kick-off with on-site tours

CASA GRANDE -- After a final round of certifications, Lucid Motors is good to go and sell cars in the US. That exciting announcement came from Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, who delivered a keynote speech as part of the company’s day long ceremony on Tuesday. “We will be delivering cars...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Road & Track

Here's Your Best Look Yet at the BMW M3 Touring

BMW confirmed back in 2020 it would finally be building a production M3 Touring. While it might not be coming to the U.S., we're still wildly excited. Thanks to this latest spy video out of Germany, we get our best look yet at the car before it's officially revealed. The...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Spied On The Streets Around The Nurburgring

In the era of (mostly) electrified high-riding family vehicles, the announcement from BMW that the first-ever M3 wagon is already under development was a real breath of fresh air. The performance vehicle is currently in the testing phase, and we’ve already seen it in many spy photos and teaser images. Interestingly, it seems that the automaker is using just a single prototype for its R&D purposes.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mustang Gets Stealth Options, More 2022 Silverado EV Clues, And Lancia Delta To Return As An EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Speed demons may have to rein in their German antics if plans to enforce a national speed limit are implemented. The upcoming federal elections have ignited the debate again, with as many parties opposing the move as supporting it. It’s a contentious topic, but will it even matter as the march of EVs approaches?
CARS
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Carscoops

2023 Corvette Z06 Previewed, 2022 Acura Integra To Go Five Door, And Genesis GV60 Has An EV Drift Mode: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For the first time, sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles overtook diesel-powered vehicles. Data provided by JATO Europe saw that European sales of gas-powered cars still had the lion’s share of the market, but it’s noted that sales of petrol vehicles are declining.
CARS
Carscoops

Ken Block Drives Audi’s 1990 V8 DTM Race Car And E-Tron Vision GT Prototype

In 1998, Audi decided to build its first-ever V8 production car, which it simply called the Audi V8. Noting its potential as a touring car, the brand developed a Group A competition car to run in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft, aka DTM. The 3.6-liter engine was tuned to rev up...
CARS
Carscoops

BMW’s Big-Grille 2-Series Active Tourer Revealed, Piech GT EV Coming In 2024, And Porsche Design Chief Hints At An All-Electric 911: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The semiconductor shortage has hit the new car market hard, according to a study of buyers. Consumer research from Kelley Blue Book reveals that 48 percent of in-market car shoppers are likely to postpone their purchase due to the chip shortage, with a further 40 percent happy to wait seven months or longer.
CARS
BMW BLOG

2022 BMW M3 Touring xDrive – New Rendering In Portimao Blue Color

The 2022 BMW M3 Touring will begin its embargoed previews in the next few weeks. The official market launch is scheduled for 2022 with production kicking off this November. The end of the lifecycle is rumored to be sometimes in 2025. There won’t be many surprises design wise. The exterior will follow the lines of the new M3 Sedan with the touring shape as see on regular 3 Series models.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Rendering Transforms Sedan Into A Menacing Wagon

BMW first announced it was developing an M3 Touring model over a year ago. The company announced it alongside the car’s first teaser, which showed off a shadowed portion of its revamped rear end. Numerous batches of spy shots have captured the long-roofed M3 out testing while the company has continued to tease it. Its design isn’t much of a mystery, but a new rendering from Motor.es previews the car’s styling by pulling away the camouflage wrap.
CARS

