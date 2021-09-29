CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor She Was Banned From Met Gala

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago

Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about her status with the Met Gala and if she could clarify the rumor that she’d been ‘banned’ from the costume event.

Khloe Kardashian returned to Twitter and did a Q&A with fans to answer some of their burning questions. One fan asked about the Met Gala and whether the “rumors are true” regarding speculation Khloe is banned from the annual event. Khloe firmly denied the rumor and responded, “Absolutely NOT True.”

Khloe, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, have never been to the Met Gala. Every year, rumors circulate that Khloe has been “banned” because she’s never attended. Now, Khloe is putting those rumors to bed once and for all.

Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner have all become Met Gala staples over the years. Kendall dazzled in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look at this year’s Met Gala, while Kim shocked everyone in a black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body — even her face! Kylie, who is expecting her second child, didn’t attend the 2021 Met Gala.

The reality star responded to other questions from fans on Twitter, including one about how True Thompson, now 3, is doing. “True’s is amazing! She is growing up way too quickly. I’m not sure how I feel about this,” Khloe wrote.

She also revealed what it’s been like filming her new Hulu show with her sisters. “The show is going great. We’re all so happy to be filming. It’s nice to be with each other endlessly all over again LOL,” Khloe tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpwHt_0cBZErcG00
Khloe Kardashian at NBC upfronts in 2017. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The Kardashians usually make Halloween the Met Gala of holidays. The sisters are notorious for getting all dressed up along with their kids. However, Khloe’s a little late to the game this year. “We haven’t chosen a thing,” Khloe responded to a fan asking about Halloween costumes. “Normally I am further along than I am right now but I can’t think of some thing. True wants to be Moana and she wants me to be the pig, pua lol.”

Comments / 1

Related
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram, Shocks Fans With New Look

Rob Kardashian has had endured many, many ups and downs over the course of his tumultuous career. Actually, come to think of it, the downs have been plentiful, but the ups have been in short supply. Of course, it's tough to feel bad for the guy, as he brings most...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Rob Kardashian
tvshowsace.com

‘Jealous’ Kendall Jenner Reveals Stormi Is Trying To Steal Her Man Devin

Kendall Jenner jokingly admits she’s a little jealous of her niece Stormi who has a big crush on her man Devin Booker. She’s talking about their adorable relationship!. Kendall Jenner has been dating her boyfriend, Devin Booker for a little bit of time now. However, it sounds like she has some competition! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, has a huge crush on Kendall’s man People reveals. Of course, it sounds pretty adorable.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Rumor#Q A#The Met Gala
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Reveals Niece Stormi Has The ‘Biggest Crush’ On Her BF Devin Booker — Watch

It seems Kendall Jenner isn’t the only Kardashian with a crush on Devin Booker — baby Stormi has an ‘amazing relationship’ with the NBA player. Stormi Webster, 3, is a big fan of her aunty Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend. The 25-year-old supermodel revealed in a new interview that her niece has a special bond with her NBA star beau, Devin Booker, 24. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship,” Kendall told Jimmy Fallon on the Sept. 14 episode of The Tonight Show. “She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Stuns In Sexy Cutout Bodysuit & Skirt At NYFW After Scott Disick Split

Just days after her split from Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin looked completely unbothered by the drama as she wowed in a cutout bodysuit for an event at New York Fashion Week. Amelia Hamlin is turning her attention to work following her split from Scott Disick. Luckily, right now, work for Amelia means getting dressed up in various sexy outfits and hitting parties in New York City. The 20-year-old has been in New York City for New York Fashion Week, and on Sept. 9, she hit up the Revolve Gallery party. Amelia looked absolutely amazing in a black bodysuit, which featured cutouts throughout her midsection. She wrapped a skirt around her waist to complete the look, along with open-toed black shoes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Goes Full Slasher Flick For New Halloween Line, And There's Blood Dripping From Head To Toe

As neighborhood streets become populated with jack-o’-lanterns, foam tombstones and zombie body parts, one can assume it’s the Halloween season. (Unless one lives in the kind of place that does this year round.) You might not automatically connect All Hallows Eve with Kylie Jenner, but the reality star, model and entrepreneur definitely has a flair for the theatrical. That stands even when it involves being covered from head to toe in fake blood, as evidenced by the promo video for her new Halloween-friendly cosmetics line, for which Jenner went full slasher flick in announcing a partnership with none other than Freddy Krueger.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection -- Shop Her Jeans

Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous in a new campaign for sister Khloé Kardashian's denim line, Good American. The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the sultry photo on Instagram, posing on a bed in just a pair of skinny jeans. Kourtney wrote, "I think I found The One." Khloé additionally wrote, "I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!"
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Camouflage Dress & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Khloe Kardashian looked ready for action in her latest bold ensemble. The media personality decked herself out in head-to-toe camouflage this week, sharing the military-chic outfit on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The look highlighted a green and brown shirt-style dress accented with a glittering silver necklace and statement boots. The pointed-toe pair featured a similar camo print set atop a thigh-high silhouette and lifted stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to designs from Balenciaga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy