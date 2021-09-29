CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Wright dies at 74

By Mountain Eagle Staff
 9 days ago

Danny Wright, 74, of Blackey, died Wednesday, September 22, at Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was a son of the late Denton and Leora Webb Wright. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Whitaker Wright ; two daughters, Michelle Michell and husband Tony, and Crystal Wright; two stepdaughters, Brooke Dunn and husband Kevin, and Katie Owens and husband James; two stepsons, Anthony Stewart Cowden and wife Shannon, and Charles Wayne Cowden; a brother, Dale Wright and wife Cindy; 12 grandchildren, Larken Mitchell, Cari Rice and husband Tony, Brett Mitchell, Daniel Adams, Conner Adams, Annabella Adams, Asher, and Liam Cowden, Spencer Dunn, Cassandra Dunn, Alexis Owens, and Timothy Owens; and a great-grandchild, Jensen Rice.

