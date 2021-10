NCT 127’s latest comeback is off to an impressive start!. Last week, NCT 127 made their long-awaited return on September 17 with their third studio album “Sticker” and its title track of the same name. According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold a total of 760,902 copies on its first day alone, making NCT 127 the artist with the third-highest first-day sales in Hanteo history.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO