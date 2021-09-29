Hospitals And Nursing Homes Report Higher Vaccination Rates; Hundreds Fired
SYRACUSE, NY (WRVO) – Hospitals and nursing homes in central New York are reporting a significant increase in employees getting vaccinated, following the state’s health care worker vaccine mandate. It’s a trend happening across the state as the vaccination rate of nursing home and hospital staff jumped to 92% this week. While the effects of the mandate has been minimal at some places, it’s made staffing shortages worse at other facilities.wskg.org
Comments / 0