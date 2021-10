Molly Ringwald says her experience of watching The Breakfast Club with her eldest daughter was “emotional” and that while the John Hughes films she worked on are complicated in their representation, she doesn’t think they should be erased. The Sixteen Candles and Riverdale star first reflected on the legacy of Hughes’ popular ’80s coming-of-age films in a 2018 New Yorker essay, in which she spoke about the sexism and noted the racism, misogyny and “at times, homophobic” elements those films embodied in light of the mounting allegations against the now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. During a recent interview with Andy Cohen for his...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO