CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Fall is orange in the kitchen

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a return to busy fall routines, it can be challenging for many families to find the time to sit down at the table for nutritious meals. Adding an option like orange Juice to your family’s routine can help fuel them throughout the day. Whether drinking it on its own or by adding it to recipes like Grilled Turkey Club with Orange Juice-Infused Aioli or Orange Cream Smoothies, you can feel good about incorporating a beverage with essential vitamins and minerals, nutrients for immune system support and no added sugars.

www.davisenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itemlive.com

Market Basket will carry One Mighty Mill

LYNN — The organic, fresh-milled bagels from One Mighty Mill hit the shelves in Market Basket last week as the company expands its mills across the region.  The company already The post Market Basket will carry One Mighty Mill appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
KDVR.com

Best kitchen pantry

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have enough kitchen storage in your home, you are of an incredibly rare and lucky breed. For the rest of us who struggle to find the room to properly organize our kitchens the way we wish they could be, purchasing an extra kitchen pantry could be just the solution for all our anguish.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Vitamins#Bacteria#Vitamin D#Food Drink#Grilled Turkey Club#Orange Cream Smoothies
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Time-saving steps in the kitchen

Recipes that take a little more time may not work for a busy, hectic weeknight meal but may be perfect for weekends or when you have time to do some preparation before heading out the door for the day. Slow cookers or crock-pots are a perfect choice for slow roasting or simmering food when you can’t stand at the stove all day with spoon in hand. A quicker way to get your dinner menu onto the table is to build in a few time-saving options, such as easy to prepare side dishes. Although the pork roast and beans will require a bit more time, while they are cooking you can get the rest of the meal put together. For simple side dishes, the corn casserole and glazed carrots can be whipped up in a matter of minutes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Town Center’s True Food Kitchen Launches New Fall Menu

True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, seasonally-inspired kitchen and bar that has pioneered health and wellness driven dining, unveiled the launch of its new fall menu. Rooted in the brand’s mission, to bring people together to eat better, feel better, and celebrate a passion for better living, their simple, savory approach to the new season features the very best of autumn’s offerings. Reminding guests how good it feels and tastes to eat fall’s beautiful bounty, True Food Kitchen’s fall menu features a variety of new culinary dishes, hand-crafted cocktails, and natural refreshers with seasonal ingredients like roasted butternut squash, toasted mulberries, brussels sprouts, and pomegranates, that are at their peak of freshness and flavor.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Casual Friday: Tilly Kitchen

The term “food hall” has become so widespread that it’s lost its meaning. I’m not saying the definition has been sullied, exactly, but more and more restaurants seem to be taking it on to mean different things. In the case of Chantilly’s Tilly Kitchen, it’s a fast-casual restaurant with a large pan-Asian menu. There aren’t multiple purveyors or concepts. But as long as diners go in knowing what to expect, they likely won’t be disappointed.
CHANTILLY, VA
harlanenterprise.net

KITCHEN CORNER: Weeknight enchiladas

This past Sunday I decided that I was going to get back into the habit of meal prepping because I started my new job on Monday, and I didn’t know what the lunch hour would be like. I’m always glad when I make this decision because it always reduces my stress level when things get crazy.
RECIPES
Ocala Style Magazine

In The Kitchen with Manal Fakhoury

This busy wife, mother, professional and community volunteer has made Sunday breakfast a family tradition. With five active children, a chiropractor husband who owns a medical clinic, her own career as a pharmacist and a full slate of community and charitable projects, Dr. Manal Fakhoury admits she never had much time to cook big meals when her kids were young. The one time her family has always tried to gather around the table for food and fellowship is Sunday morning.
OCALA, FL
Robb Report

The Best Sushi Knives For Making Restaurant-Quality Rolls at Home

The right tools can help any chef, whether they’re a seasoned professional or a casual beginner, up their game. This is especially true when preparing something like sushi, where presentation is just as important as taste. That’s why you’re going to want a proper sushi knife. Of course, sushi isn’t cooked, so the ingredients you use and the way they’re prepared and presented is of the utmost importance. Among seasoned vets, the knife of choice for slicing raw fish is the yanagi. Long and thin like the willow branch it’s named for, the traditional knife features a non-stick blade with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
inkansascity.com

In the Kitchen: Autumn Flavors

October can be a stunning month in Kansas City. I always think of Joanne Baker, my piano teacher at the UMKC Conservatory, who first brought to my attention the brilliant blue of the sky here in October. It is especially lovely, and a bit of a consolation as summer fades away. Equally alluring, even as the sunny and vibrant flavors of summer lose their brilliance, is the culinary complexity of autumn that comes into play. Bitter and earthy, sweet and tangy, crunchy and silken. I love composing dishes with these flavors and textures.
RECIPES
boothbayregister.com

Getting that orange on

This time of year, you start to see the most orange on our pages. Christmas has its reds, greens and often nature’s white backdrop; and red is a February regular for Valentine’s Day, plus paired with black year round for Wiscasset’s Wolverines. But in September when the leaves change and...
WISCASSET, ME
wxxinews.org

Genesee bets on Cran Orange Kellerbier for the fall

The Genesee Brewery’s special release beers are, well, special. Not just because they’re inexpensive, good beers that complement the seasons, but because they introduce relatively niche styles of beer, like schwarzbier, in a way that gives beer nerds and casual drinkers alike a reason to raise a glass. A cranberry-orange...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy