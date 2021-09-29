CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Stock Gains As Cathie Wood Dumps $270 Million in Shares Ahead of Q3 Deliveries

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher Wednesday after long-time supporter Cathie Wood dumped around $270 million shares worth of the clean-energy carmaker amid yesterday's tech-sector selloff. Wood's Ark Investment Management's most recent trading update shows that three of her funds, including the $21.4 billion Ark Innovation ETF...

Elon Musk
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Shares#Tesla Stock Gains#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk#Bloomberg#S3 Partners
