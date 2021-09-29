‘Head-to-toe gold sequins!’: nine readers on their favourite post-lockdown party outfits

Amy in her sequinned festival dress.

‘I knew I’d want to keep my hands free for dancing’

I dressed head-to-toe in gold sequins for the Mighty Hoopla festival earlier this month. I’d been eyeing up a big headband from Fumbalinas for a while, and somehow the dress just followed. I bought it secondhand from eBay and took it up myself – it was way too long and I knew I’d want to keep my hands free for dancing and clutching a G&T. We had a great time; everybody was in such a party mood and I had lots of compliments for my look. Amy, NHS business manager, Bromley

‘It was a shock to be out of pyjamas’

Calandra Balfour, after her first post-lockdown club visit. Photograph: Calandra Balfour/Guardian Community

I’ve been wearing a latex dress with a tassel cape and platform boots. This photo was taken during the first weekend the restrictions were lifted, and I’d just been dancing at the east London club FOLD. It was a bit of a shock to be out of pyjamas (and up a dress size), but to be shoulder to shoulder with smiling, dancing strangers was glorious. And hearing loud music for the first time in 17 months was emotional. Calandra Balfour, retailer, Brighton

‘I use colours as a strategic weapon’

Monica Brown likes lime, turquoise, orange and other bright colours. Photograph: Monica Brown/Guardian Community

The easing of restrictions has changed nothing about the way I dress. Throughout lockdown I dressed up for work, even down to coordinating shoes with my outfit. I have never worked at home in my dressing gown or a onesie. Instead, I use colours as a strategic weapon to lift and sustain my spirits. When everyone else is wearing grey, you can count on me to sport purple and red, lime green, turquoise or burnt orange. Monica Brown, communications and media specialist, Warwick

‘Comfort is still important’

Faye, from Totnes, loves clashing prints and oversized tailoring. Photograph: Faye, Totnes/Guardian Community

I’ve been wearing my Lucy and Yak flower-print boiler suit with Lanx orange sneakers. If it’s cold, I throw on a turquoise or mustard oversized jacket. I love really bright colours, clashing prints and oversized tailoring. Comfort is still important, and I think the colours and prints cheer people up. Faye, artist, Totnes

‘I have started making my own clothes’

Izzy adapts retro styles using modern fabrics. Photograph: Izzy/Guardian Community

I used to enjoy putting effort into creating fun, colourful outfits before lockdown. Now I have started trying to dress in a simpler style. I’m seeking out more timeless looks and thinking about how to adapt retro styles for modern dressing. I have started making my own clothes, taking inspiration from simple vintage pieces and using fun, varied, fabrics to modernise them. Izzy, charity support worker, Manchester

‘I’ve been wearing an age 13-14 dress with my favourite platform Docs’

Fiona Walker wearing her dress and Doc Martens. Photograph: Fiona Walker/Guardian Community

I love going to see new punk bands. I admit that I’ve been out a lot since the regulations eased and seen too many to mention. We have been as far as Manchester to see Yard Act, loved Sports Team at 110 Above festival in Leicestershire, and this weekend saw five amazing acts at Dot to Dot festival in Bristol (Cool Greenhouse, L’Objectif, Clockworks, Wu-Lu and Liines). I’ve been wearing an age 13-14 dress from Asda – it’s a hand-me-down from my sister, who found it a little short – with my favourite platform Doc Martens. Fiona Walker, chemistry teacher, Brighton

‘I’ve taken to wearing a suit and tie when going out’

I’ve never had to dress up for work but in lockdown I slid, inevitably, into joggers and jumpers as I seldom left my garden office and lived via Zoom. Now, though, I have taken to wearing a suit and tie to go out – I’ve even had two new suits made! I like the formality and sense of occasion that comes with dressing up, and the touch of peacocking that goes with wearing a suit. Simon Taylor, consultant, London

‘I’d forgotten how to dress up over the last 18 months’

Elizabeth, ready to party in her sleeveless floral dress and white sneakers. Photograph: Elizabeth Moore/Guardian Community

For my first party since the first lockdown began, I wore a knee-length, flowery sleeveless dress and white Vivobarefoot shoes. I bought the dress for a wedding last year, but hadn’t had a reason to wear it since. Perhaps it wasn’t really glamorous enough for the party, but I had forgotten how to dress up over the past 18 months! Elizabeth, architect, London

‘I decided to stop buying new clothes’

Hannah is reviving her own wardrobe instead of shopping for new outfits. Photograph: Hannah/Guardian Community

I did buy a lot of new clothes during lockdown – but I also started reading lots of brilliant articles about slow fashion and the impact the fashion industry is having on the environment. Now that people are venturing out and about again, I have decided to stop shopping and will rediscover all the fabulous clothes I already had hidden in my wardrobe instead. During lockdown, I really missed putting together an outfit, so I’m making the most of that now. Hannah, teacher and musician, Brighton