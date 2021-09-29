CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare 'Mew' Pokémon Oreo cookie goes for $10,000 on Ebay

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

How much would you pay for an Oreo cookie? For some Pokémon fans, the answer could be thousands of dollars.

A collaboration between milk's favorite cookie and the pop culture phenomenon debuted earlier this month featuring characters embellished into the chocolate.

The Oreo cooking making the headlines however is an extremely rare find. This cookie has the psychic mythical Pokémon Mew on it.

Those Oreos are fetching a hefty price tag on Ebay. One seller is asking for as much as $10,000 for the rare cookie.

News 12

