The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 28) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Innoviva,...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0