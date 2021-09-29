CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug

By Shanthi Rexaline
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 28) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Innoviva,...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Street.Com

ChemoCentryx Stock Leaps as FDA Approves Vasculitis Drug

Shares of ChemoCentryx (CCXI) - Get Chemocentryx, Inc. Report jumped on Friday after the biopharma said it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Tavneos, its ANCA-associated vasculitis therapy. ANCA stands for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody. Shares of the San Carlos, Calif., company at last check rose...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Cyprium Plans To Begin Rolling Submission Of NDA For CUTX-101 In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) partner company, reported positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101. In the study, treatment with CUTX-101 resulted in a significantly greater median overall survival compared to untreated historical control patients. CUTX-101 was found to be well tolerated.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#The Peaks#Acceleron Pharma Inc#Xlrn Rrb#Alks Rrb#Apyx#Avdl#Bellus Health Inc#Blu#Bctx#Fenc Rrb#Inva#Lbps Rrb#Akoya Biosciences#Akya#Azyo Rrb#Bivi#Bnr
Business Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 7) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) (announced interim Phase 1 data for BT5528 and preliminary results from Phase 1 study of BT8009) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cytokinetics,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Gene therapy candidate clears FDA hurdle

According to 4D Molecular Therapeutics, it has received FDA Clearance of an IND Application for 4D-150, a dual-transgene intravitreal gene therapy for patients with wet AMD. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, announced that the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for 4D-150 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 5) Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) (announced migraine drug sales of $136 million in the third quarter) Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Legend...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s (LLY.N) therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Business Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Rallies On Antiviral Pill Data, Gilead Files For Yescarta Label Expansion, Exscientia IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 30) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Down In The Dumps. (Biotech Stocks Hitting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

The Impact of the FDA's Project Optimus on Oncology Drug Trials

In an interview with Pharmacy Times®, Maria Whitman, Global Head of the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Practice at ZS, discusses the FDA’s Project Optimus, the FDA’s new guidance addressing dose optimization issues in oncology clinical trials, and how it has impacted drug manufacturers. Pharmacy Times interviewed Maria Whitman, Global Head of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy