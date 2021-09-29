CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle has slammed the door on UK forever, says expert

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSZpP_0cBZBIz800
instyle

Meghan Markle isn’t expected to head across the pond anytime soon. The claim was made by royal author Robert Jobson, who alleged the Duchess of Sussex will avoid making a royal appearance in the U.K. "until the dust finally settles" following her 2020 exit with husband Prince Harry.

Read Also: Prince William blocking baby Lili’s christening in the UK?

"I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again," he recently told Us Weekly. "She’s not popular [right] now." As for the Duke of Sussex, Jobson told the outlet that he will likely return for Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee, a celebration that honors seven decades of the reigning monarch’s service to the Commonwealth.

The outlet noted the 95-year-old is the first British royal to reach the major milestone. "But you’ve got to remember that within months he’s going to have a book coming out… It’s going to be quite awkward," Jobson pointed out.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Banned From The Palace’ By Queen Elizabeth?

Still, he predicted that the ongoing royal drama will be kept under wraps for the queen’s sake. "The focus should not be on whether Meghan’s happy or not, or whether Harry is looking the wrong way from his brother [Prince William]… The queen deserves more than that," he said.

The duke and duchess were recently in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity. Back in April, royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News that she doesn’t believe Markle will return to the U.K.

Read Also: Prince Charles leans on Kate Middleton after painful year

"Will Meghan Markle return to the U.K.? My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it," she said at the time. "Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the royal family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed."

According to Pasternak, the biggest mistake one can make when joining "The Firm" is to confuse celebrity with royalty. "Joining the family comes with a lot of restrictions that Meghan clearly didn’t want," she said. "You cannot confuse celebrity with royalty. Duty always comes first."

Read Also: Prince Harry allegedly hates being eclipsed by Meghan Markle

When asked what she believes the future holds for the couple, Pasternak replied, "That’s the million-dollar question."

"I can see Meghan being backed by powerful people and eventually trying for political office," she said. "I think she has an ambition that knows no bounds. So I wouldn’t be all that surprised if that was part of her agenda. All power to her, if that’s what she really wants."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 37, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Harry And Meghan Get Caught With Their “Pants Down” by a Rolling Camera

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle On The Outs After ‘Huge Fights’?

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately. On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Comments / 41

Dianne Ratusz
8d ago

she is proud of everything she has done but after she gets done performing her children that she keeps hid will be the ones who will know what their mother really like

Reply
15
Jill Brandt
8d ago

Poor Harry made a very poor choice and will probably regret it his whole life. Sad.

Reply(1)
33
Lynn Blankenship
9d ago

Royals had already slammed the door 🚪 on her 🤣 long before now.

Reply
39
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Royal Family: This is why Prince George will never become king

Novelist Hilary Mantel discussed with The Times her vision of what's to come for the British monarchy, including why she thinks Prince George will never be crowned king. Although technically speaking, Prince George would be third in line as heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II who is the sovereign, Mantel believes this scenario has very little chances of happening.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Uk#Us Weekly#Commonwealth#Fox News
hngn.com

Prince William Allegedly Bullied Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Until She Quit Royal Family, New Book Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton's attitude towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was reportedly one of the reasons why the Sussexes decided to quit The Firm. "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" author Andrew Morton released six new chapters to add to his 2018 book about the Duchess of Sussex. And one of the chapters sheds light on the Cambridges' alleged feud with Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's eternity ring from Prince Harry has a hidden significance

Meghan Markle upgraded her engagement ring from Prince Harry just 18 months after the Duke of Sussex proposed to the Duchess in 2017, at the same time that Prince Harry gifted her an eternity ring to mark their first wedding anniversary. In royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
In Style

Meghan Markle's Monochrome Outfit Is Autumnal Perfection

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a school on the second day of their New York trip. It's been too long since we've seen Meghan Markle out and about in official capacity, but as usual, the Duchess of Sussex delivered. On Friday, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed As 'Insufferable.' Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City at the end of September, marking their first trip together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand for the Global Citizen Live event, which was held in Central Park on September 25, according to People magazine. During their stay, Harry and Meghan made various stops, meeting with politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul, during a trip to the 9/11 museum, for example. The couple also visited an elementary school in Harlem where Meghan read her children's book, "The Bench," to a group of students, according to Vogue.
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy