Meghan Markle has slammed the door on UK forever, says expert

Meghan Markle isn’t expected to head across the pond anytime soon. The claim was made by royal author Robert Jobson, who alleged the Duchess of Sussex will avoid making a royal appearance in the U.K. "until the dust finally settles" following her 2020 exit with husband Prince Harry.

"I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again," he recently told Us Weekly. "She’s not popular [right] now." As for the Duke of Sussex, Jobson told the outlet that he will likely return for Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee, a celebration that honors seven decades of the reigning monarch’s service to the Commonwealth.

The outlet noted the 95-year-old is the first British royal to reach the major milestone. "But you’ve got to remember that within months he’s going to have a book coming out… It’s going to be quite awkward," Jobson pointed out.

Still, he predicted that the ongoing royal drama will be kept under wraps for the queen’s sake. "The focus should not be on whether Meghan’s happy or not, or whether Harry is looking the wrong way from his brother [Prince William]… The queen deserves more than that," he said.

The duke and duchess were recently in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity. Back in April, royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News that she doesn’t believe Markle will return to the U.K.

"Will Meghan Markle return to the U.K.? My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it," she said at the time. "Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the royal family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed."

According to Pasternak, the biggest mistake one can make when joining "The Firm" is to confuse celebrity with royalty. "Joining the family comes with a lot of restrictions that Meghan clearly didn’t want," she said. "You cannot confuse celebrity with royalty. Duty always comes first."

When asked what she believes the future holds for the couple, Pasternak replied, "That’s the million-dollar question."

"I can see Meghan being backed by powerful people and eventually trying for political office," she said. "I think she has an ambition that knows no bounds. So I wouldn’t be all that surprised if that was part of her agenda. All power to her, if that’s what she really wants."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 37, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately. On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.