PTC : Results Show Improvements In Children With AADC Deficiency Treated With PTC-AADC Gene Therapy

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) presented a new analysis of five-year results that shows its gene therapy, PTC-AADC, leads to profound improvements in children with aromatic L-Amino acid decarboxylase or AADC deficiency. It is a previously intractable, fatal and devastating rare disorder of the central nervous system. The company...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Ptc Therapeutics#Deficiency#Ptc Therapeutics Inc#Ptct#Ptc Aadc
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

