PTC : Results Show Improvements In Children With AADC Deficiency Treated With PTC-AADC Gene Therapy

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021-- Akili Interactive (“Akili”), a leading cognitive medicine company improving health through game-changing technologies, today announced topline results of a Phase 2 study of SDT-001 (Japanese version of AKL-T01), a digital therapeutic designed to improve measures of attention in children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, conducted by Akili partner Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (“Shionogi”), was designed to evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of the digital therapeutic in children with ADHD and to inform the design of a potential pivotal study. Results show the treatment was well-received by patients and demonstrated improvements in ADHD inattention symptoms consistent with those seen across previous studies of AKL-T01. Based on these results, Shionogi plans to advance SDT-001 into consultation with the Japanese regulatory authority PMDA regarding Phase 3 implementation.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO