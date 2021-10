3 Penny Stocks That Investors Are Watching in October. After a day of very positive trading on October 7th, penny stocks continue to ride the bullish wave. So far in October, we’ve had many days of encouraging bullish sentiment, while albeit, emotions do seem mixed right now. But, there are a lot of factors that investors have to contend with, in 2021. This includes Covid, inflation, political challenges, and so on.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO