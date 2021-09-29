CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joker Impersonator Who Sought 'Race-Based Civil War' Is Jailed Over Firearms

Prosecutors in Florida said Paul Miller, a neo-Nazi known as Gypsy Crusader, shared "hundreds of internet posts publicizing his animosity" towards minorities.

Law & Crime

Florida ‘White Supremacist’ Who Wanted ‘Race-Based Civil War’ Gets More than Three Years in Prison for Weapons Offenses

A Florida man who agitated for a “race-based civil war” will spend more than three years for being a felon in possession of firearms, prosecutors said. Paul Nicholas Miller, a 33-year-old from Ft. Lauderdale, had previously been convicted of three separate felony offenses in New Jersey before he took firearms training in Florida. He applied in the Sunshine State for a concealed carry license, where he falsely claimed that he had never been convicted of a felony.
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
MyChesCo

Philly DA Announces Convictions in Cases Involving Impersonating Police Officer, Heroin Distribution, Illegal Firearm

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner announced recent convictions in two cases successfully prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office Major Trials Unit: One case involving a defendant found guilty of assaulting two individuals while impersonating a police officer, and the other involving a drug distribution operation that law enforcement discovered while attempting to apprehend an escaped prisoner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RiverBender.com

Judge Sentences Man For Firearms Charge And Activity Connected To 2020 Civil Disorder

ST. LOUIS – Justin Cannamore of St. Louis County, Missouri, appeared before United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White on September 22, 2021. Cannamore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury to persons during the civil disorder in the summer of 2020. On the night of June 1, 2020 during a period of civil unrest, the 7-11 located at 201 Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times. Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released...
IDAHO STATE
