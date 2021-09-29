All the Clues Adele Is Releasing a New Album After Deleted Tweet Goes Viral

Put in your bulk tissue orders now because it's official: Adele's new album has a release date. The singer's first album in six years, 30 is set to come out November 19 via Columbia. "I've learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way," the singer wrote on social media. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself if new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

