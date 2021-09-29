CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Clues Adele Is Releasing a New Album After Deleted Tweet Goes Viral

Adele has been on hiatus for some time, with her last live performances taking place in 2017, two years after her most recent album, "25."

