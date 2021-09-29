Downtown grocery store faces supply chain setbacks
Those hoping to soon shop at a downtown Port Huron Grocery Store will need to wait a little longer. Country Style Market owners Steve and Michelle Fernandez say supply chain issues have pushed back the expected opening of the store at Huron and Grand River Avenues. Speaking to WPHM, Steve Fernandez says they view it as a bit of a blessing in disguise, giving the couple more time to train their staff and decorate their store.www.wphm.net
Comments / 0