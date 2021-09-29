Titans put pair of outside linebackers on injured reserve
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have put outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve. The Titans signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad Tuesday. Weaver and Roberson going on injured reserve leaves Tennessee with only Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi on the roster at outside linebacker. Dupree didn't play last week against the Colts, dressed as an emergency option.tnledger.com
