CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans put pair of outside linebackers on injured reserve

By US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
tnledger.com
 9 days ago

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have put outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve. The Titans signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad Tuesday. Weaver and Roberson going on injured reserve leaves Tennessee with only Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi on the roster at outside linebacker. Dupree didn't play last week against the Colts, dressed as an emergency option.

tnledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Titans put Derick Roberson, Rashad Weaver on injured reserve

The Titans announced a pair of additions to their injured reserve list on Tuesday. Linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver will both at least the next three games as a result of the moves. The team also announced a pair of practice squad moves. They have signed linebacker Sharif Finch and waived defensive lineman Andrew Brown.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Titans Place Two Linebackers On IR

A pair of Titans linebackers are heading to the IR. The team placed Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve today, reports Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com. Weaver, a fourth-round rookie, suffered a leg injury during Sunday’s win over the Colts. Per McCormick, the linebacker was seen leaving the stadium on crutches, and it’s believed the player suffered a broken leg. If that’s the case, Weaver’s season has likely come to an end.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Finch
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans should elevate 3 players off of short-term injured reserve

Lost in the mix of position battles and players being moved around on the COVID list, the Tennessee Titans placed five players on short-term injured reserve to start the season. The decision to let teams place as many players as they want on short-term I.R. was one of a few...
NFL
Advance Titan

Titans put down Pioneers

The UW Oshkosh football team narrowly beat UW-Platteville 35-32 in what turned out to be a close contest in their conference season opener Oct. 2. The Titans opened the scoring in their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener by scoring 1:06 into the game. Sophomore running back Peter MacCudden scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 29-yard run to put the Titans up 7-0.
OSHKOSH, WI
Yardbarker

Search for Outside Linebacker Help Continues

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans figured they only needed John Simon for the preseason. They were wrong. Tuesday, the Titans signed the veteran outside linebacker to their practice squad. They also added defensive lineman Caraun Reid to that unit, but Simon’s return is an indication that edge rushers remain a position of need.
NFL
tnledger.com

Titans at Jaguars: What to watch

Coming off a stinging upset loss to the previously winless Jets, the Titans now face division foe Jacksonville, which has lost 19 consecutive games dating back to last season. They have to hope their letdown against the Jets is a lesson learned as they approach another winless team in Week Five.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#Harold Landry#American Football#Ap#Https Apnews Com Nfl
tnledger.com

Titans are consistently inconsistent

After four games there is much to dissect about the Tennessee Titans. About the only certainty with this team is that it is completely inconsistent. How else do you explain an upset win in Seattle and a win against the Colts followed by losing to the hapless New York Jets in overtime.
NFL
Daily Herald

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree: mind, pride got ahead of knee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Outside linebacker Bud Dupree says his mind, and pride, got ahead of his body in his recovery from a torn right ACL. Blame the eagerness of wanting to make a good impression with his new team, the Tennessee Titans, and introduce himself the right way to a new city and fans.
NFL
NBC Sports

Titans designate Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve

Now that running back Darrynton Evans has returned to practice, the Titans could have him as an option on kickoff returns. “We’ll continue to work on kickoff returns,” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “If Darrynton Evans is healthy, he could be in the mix. He has done a nice job in the past.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy