‘Stranger Things’ expansion teased by Netflix boss

By Beth Webb
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix head Ted Sarandos has teased that at least one Stranger Things spin-off could be in the works. Speaking at the prolific tech conference Code 2021, Sarandos described the Stranger Things title as “a franchise being born.”. As reported by Deadline, Sarandos confirmed that there has been talk of “spinoffs”,...

