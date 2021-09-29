CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Set the table for The Splendid Table this weekend

WITF
WITF
 9 days ago
After a brief hiatus from WITF's radio schedule, the weekly program about food and culture returns. WITF is making a small revision to our weekly schedule by returning The Splendid Table to the schedule Sunday at 1pm. The Splendid Table hosts conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has...

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

