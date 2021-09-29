Nyssa PD welcomes a new Reserve Officer, with previous experience in Baker City
NYSSA, OR– The Nyssa Police Department has welcomed their newest member, Reserve Officer Dalles Brockett to their team. According to information from the Nyssa PD, Brockett had served the community as a reserve officer before taking a full-time job as an Ordinance Officer in Ontario. He has also served as a reserve officer for the Ontario Police Department and Ordinance Office in Baker City.elkhornmediagroup.com
