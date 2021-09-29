CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nyssa, OR

Nyssa PD welcomes a new Reserve Officer, with previous experience in Baker City

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSSA, OR– The Nyssa Police Department has welcomed their newest member, Reserve Officer Dalles Brockett to their team. According to information from the Nyssa PD, Brockett had served the community as a reserve officer before taking a full-time job as an Ordinance Officer in Ontario. He has also served as a reserve officer for the Ontario Police Department and Ordinance Office in Baker City.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
Ontario, OR
Crime & Safety
Baker City, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Nyssa, OR
City
Ontario, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Reserve#The Nyssa Pd#Ordinance Office
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy