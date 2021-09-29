Get your home energy-fit for fall

It’s time to prepare your home for cooler weather. Idaho Power has released the following tips to ensure your home is ready for the heating season:. Replace or clean your furnace filters before the heating season begins. Clean filters improve efficiency and help your system last longer. Check for air...
The novelist Samuel Butler once said, “Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers, we more than gain in fruit.” Fortunately for the Gulf South, this isn’t exactly true, as many flowers are still in bloom. But we also get to enjoy some of the sensory delights of the fall season: fallen leaves, pumpkins, even apples.
Looking to sell your home? You’re not alone. Over the course of the pandemic, many people have found that their homes simply aren’t suitable for them. As we’ve spent more and more time within our own four walls, many of us have struggled to make life work seamlessly. Perhaps you’ve switched to remote work and your employer has decided to make this change permanent. You may need an extra room for an office space. Maybe you realized that your home simply isn’t big enough, or, alternatively, that you have too much space to maintain easily and want to downsize. Maybe you now want to move closer to family to be able to see them more often now that restrictions are lifting. Maybe you have landed a new job and want to shift to reduce your commute. Whatever your reason for wanting to move house, you have a big journey ahead of you. Selling your home for a good price isn’t as simply as taking some pictures and sticking it on the market. You’re going to have to make an effort to make it stand out from the crowd (for all the right reasons) in advance. Not only can this result in a faster sale, but it can also increase the amount that you get in exchange for the property. So, where should you start when it comes to getting your home ready for sale? Here are some suggestions to get the ball rolling!
Find out exactly how to get rid of smoke smells in your home. Whether it’s cigarette fumes or smoke from a wood-burning stove, smoke scents have a crafty way of infiltrating carpets, clothes, curtains, walls, and furniture. But before you decide to ditch your favorite rug or long-loved couch, you should know that removing smoke smells from your home isn't a lost cause.
Real Estate Expert and HGTV ‘Flipping Virgins’ star Egypt Sherrod discussed some amazing new ways to make every home more efficient. There are new technologies for heating and powering a home that everyone should hear about.
The content below has been provided by PSEG Long Island and has no editorial input from News 12 Long Island. The weather is turning cooler and the nights are growing longer. From your doors and windows to your heating system - these steps will help make your home more comfortable and energy efficient when cold weather arrives.
Fall is here, and so are the amazing scents that go along with it. From pumpkin to cinnamon to wood, get ready for the new season of smells by adding items such as candles and reed diffusers to your home. "Fragrance reminds us that the seasons are changing and it's...
The change of season here in Florida might not be as evident as in other parts of the country. Our temperatures might cool, but massive fall leaf changes or the threat of winter is not something we need to worry about. That said, it doesn’t mean that we can’t all festively decorate our homes for this time of year. A change of decoration can give you a renewed energy in your home, but best of all doing some DIY projects allows you to add your own unique touches.
Autumn is finally here and with the changing of seasons comes a refresh in some of the things we love most -- candles, shoes, beauty essentials and even our own home spaces. And with the fall season in particular, it's impossible to not get caught up in the wonder of fuzzy knit sweaters, pumpkin spice aromas, spooky Halloween accents and farmhouse chic-inspired fall decorating ideas.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s time to get cozy! Fall is the perfect time to give your home a little makeover, with several holidays coming up. Our friends from Goodwill Industries – Knoxville stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to show us some of the ways we can freshen up our homes for Fall, and discuss how your purchases go back into the community.
As the seasons change, the one thing that makes the threat of an imminent many months of winter something to look forward to is the start of "Cozy Season"—and the sales that come with it. Fall and winter mean cuddling up under a blanket with a book as the leaves turn. So, how do you prep your space for more time spent indoors? Enter: The World Market Fall Sale.
Fall is here, and that means things are getting colder and your home needs to get ready. FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams shares six chores that are all best accomplished earlier in the fall rather than later.
(BPT) - Many Americans are looking forward to the cooler temperatures that fall brings. However, it won’t be long until harsher winter months arrive and homeowners across the country are faced with keeping their indoor air temperatures comfortable and consistent. It’s a daunting task — one that can be both...
Summer often means a more lax schedule, with weekends spent socializing at barbecues and lounging on the beach. Whether you have children or not, the back-to-school season serves as a reset for all of us to get back to a sense of routine. This shift from summer to fall is...
Fences provide security, mark boundaries, keep kids and pets in the yard, and keep nosey neighbors from seeing what’s happening in the yard. Homeowners should follow the steps below to get ready to have a fence installed and care for the fence after the installation, so they can continue to have a fence that works for them for many years.
