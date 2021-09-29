Nobel Prize laureate Dan Shechtman to speak at Iowa State on Thursday
A Nobel Prize laureate with connections to Ames and Iowa State University is scheduled to speak on campus Thursday about his career and the challenges he faced along the way. Dan "Danny" Shechtman won the 2011 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work discovering what are known as quasicrystals. He's a distinguished professor in Iowa State's materials science and engineering department and he's worked with the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory.www.tricountytimes.com
Comments / 0