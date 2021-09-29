Mountaineers Football Slips Seven Spots in Top-25 Rankings
The week three edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Coaches’ Poll has been released and Mountaineers still find themselves ranked in the top-25. Eastern Oregon slipped seven spots from No. 11 to No. 18 following the team’s 24-7 home loss this past Saturday against the College of Idaho Coyotes. Despite the loss, the Mountaineers still managed to stay in the top-20. Eastern started the year at No. 18 and ranked as high as No. 11 in the week two poll.elkhornmediagroup.com
