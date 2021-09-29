Mountaineers Football Slips Seven Spots in Top-25 Rankings

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up to #7 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and #9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a 41-13 win Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Irish defense took another step forward and multiple players stepped up in all three phases. Losses by Clemson, Texas A&M, and an idle week by Cincinnati allowed the Irish to jump ahead in the rankings. This is a FUN season of college football and outside of Alabama/Georgia, everyone looks beatable. Even Alabama looks slightly fallible. The Irish are trending in the right direction with another big test coming on Saturday.

12 DAYS AGO