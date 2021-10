With the pandemic forcing many people to work from home for the first time, some business leaders became fearful that productivity would be wounded, with one business leader believing remote working meant “economic ruin”. Ensuring people are ‘productive’ whilst they work from home seems to be at the forefront of many business leaders’ minds. With around 60 percent of large companies now using employee tracking software, it’s clear businesses are eager to keep an eye on what their employees are doing whilst remote working.

