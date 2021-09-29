State budget could give a boost to local projects

Several projects in the Blue Water area will be getting a boost in funding from a house-passed state budget plan. Lawmakers, including local State Representative Andrew Beeler, say the new budget will provide “useful resources for specific local projects” in the community. Among the items included is $50,000 for the Mid-City Nutrition Soup Kitchen to expand its capacity. Additionally, $20,000 will go to to Sanilac County Parks for ADA accessible upgrades. Fort Gratiot Township will also receive $50,000 to install additional water and electrical infrastructure for a new campground area at McIntyre Park and the Fort Gratiot Canine Commons. The spending plan was passed by both houses of the legislature last week and await the governor’s approval.