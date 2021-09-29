Teen Book Clubs at Cook Memorial Library

LA GRANDE – Cook Memorial Library will be holding Teen Book Clubs in-person beginning Wednesday, October 6. Meetings are held in the library’s Community Room and masks are required. The middle school club will meet from 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm and the high school club will meet from 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm. This is a free activity. For more information, please call (541) 962-1339, or visit the library at 2006 Fourth Street in La Grande.