La Grande, OR

Teen Book Clubs at Cook Memorial Library

By Paul Hall
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – Cook Memorial Library will be holding Teen Book Clubs in-person beginning Wednesday, October 6. Meetings are held in the library’s Community Room and masks are required. The middle school club will meet from 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm and the high school club will meet from 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm. This is a free activity. For more information, please call (541) 962-1339, or visit the library at 2006 Fourth Street in La Grande.

