CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre

By Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Rolls-Royce, the automotive brand known for massive engines and ultra-luxury (and ultra-expensive) design, is ditching gas.

The British subsidiary of German automaker BMW announced Wednesday that it will convert its entire lineup into electric vehicles by 2030.

At the same time, it teased its first-ever electric car, saying it will arrive in the final three months of 2023.

It marks a sharp departure from the brand's gas-guzzling ways. One of its signature vehicles is the $406,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith with its 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, 12-cylinder engine generating 624 horsepower.

National Coffee Day 2021: Get free coffee at Starbucks, Dunkin’, Panera, Krispy Kreme Wednesday

EV investment: Ford to build new plants in Tennessee, Kentucky in $11 billion investment

The move comes as several mainstream and luxury automakers have signaled plans to transition to only electric vehicles, including General Motors, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz.

The new Rolls-Royce EV is the Spectre, and the brand says it fulfills the vision of founder Charles Rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DKmg_0cBZ5Jky00
Rolls-Royce released this teaser image of its first-ever electric car, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, which will debut in 2023. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Today's CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, provided no details about the Spectre.

“With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," he said in a statement. "By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products.”

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @ NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS US range revealed & it’s another EPA EV upset

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed official EPA range numbers for the new 2022 EQS, and it’s a surprise – and not exactly a welcome one – for the all-electric version of the S-Class. European WLTP test cycle results had suggested as much as 478 miles for the luxury EV, but the EPA’s numbers have come in well below even what unofficial estimates … Continue reading
CARS
Robb Report

Piëch’s New 603 HP GT Brings Classic Sports Car Looks to the Electric Age

How do you stand out among an ever-expanding crowd of electric vehicles? Build a luxurious battery-powered grand tourer, of course. At least that’s what Piëch, a budding Swiss marque founded in 2017, has done with its newest car, a GT that’s quite unlike anything currently up for grabs. The sleek four-wheeler, known simply as the Piëch GT, has a timeless design that stands in opposition to disruptive EVs like, say, the Cybertruck. The automaker’s designers spoke to car enthusiasts about what was missing on the market and designed a “modern classic” free of any fleeting fashion trends. Indeed, the two-door has everything...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
BMW BLOG

Here’s Why the Rolls-Royce Spectre is a Two-Door Coupe

Rolls-Royce recently announced its first-ever all-electric car — the Spectre. Not only is it an awesome name but it’s an incredibly exciting car. Built on the brand’s new Architecture of Luxury chassis, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will an the an electric two-door GT car with styling similar to its previous Wraith. But why a two-door GT car and not something more opulent? It’s all about emotion.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce Will be BMW Group’s Second All-Electric Brand

Mentioned only briefly in the press release for the all-new, all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, was the fact that the British luxury brand is going fully-electric by 2030. It was quite the shocking announcement, as Rolls hasn’t exactly been a big player in the world of electrification as of late. However, the brand seems to be confident in its electric tech if it wants to make the jump completely in just eight-nine years’ time.
BUSINESS
cuereport.com

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce to launch fully electric Spectre in 2023

BMW-owned luxury car manufacturer, Rolls-Royce, has reportedly announced plans to launch its fully electric car named “Spectre” in 2023. With this announcement, the British luxury marque is set to design and manufacture its first fully electric vehicle by late 2023 with an aim to completely drop combustible engines by the end of 2030.
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Rolls-Royce to broaden its presence with electrics nous

Rolls-Royce will in the coming weeks attempt to set a speed record for electric aircraft with a battery-powered single-seat racing aircraft, concluding a three-year project to create capabilities and momentum for electric propulsion at the UK engine maker. Under the ACCEL programme – short for “Accelerating the Electrification of Flight”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Rolls
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Late 2023 Launch

Rolls-Royce kick-started its research in electric powertrains back in 2011 when it unveiled the 102EX, an experimental prototype based on the Phantom with a pair of electric motors making a combined 389 horsepower. The dual motors got their necessary juice from a 71-kWh battery, which offered 124 miles (200 kilometers) of range between charges.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Rolls-Royce hints at ‘historic’ electric vehicle announcement

British luxury firm could be revealing its first EV this week. Rolls-Royce says a ‘historic announcement’ is coming from the luxury firm this week, and strongly suggested it could be related to electric vehicles. In a press release, the British luxury firm said an announcement was coming, before going on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Rolls Royce Motor Cars#Automotive#British#German#Rolls Royce Wraith#National Coffee Day 2021#Dunkin#Panera#Krispy Kreme#Volvo#Rolls Royce Ev#The Rolls Royce Spectre#Twitter Nathanbomey#Daily Money
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Teases Debut Of Its First Ahead Of September 29 Debut

Rolls-Royce will unveil its long-promised EV on Wednesday, September 29, at 8:00 AM ET (12:00 PM ET). While the company isn't providing a glimpse of the machine yet, the automaker is highlighting the links between the brand and electrification over the years. In 2016, the company unveiled the Rolls-Royce Vision...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Motor1.com

Kia Dealer Selling Exotic Sports Cars And A Maybach GLS

Kia is enjoying strong sales at both sides of the big pond, as well as in South Korea. Apparently, the brand’s hot products were not enough for one Kia dealer in the United States and he found an alternative way to increase its revenues. A thread on Reddit brought us to Kia of Riverdale where you can buy a 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Ride: Why the 2022 Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle May Be the Coolest Way to Commute

If you’re not careful, the march of time can trample you pretty quickly. One day you’re stuck in gridlock and crying into your coffee, the next you’re navigating a pandemic-controlled commute where traffic is overloading computer servers more than physical roads. Though we now live in a world somewhat unrecognizable from a couple of years ago, daily driving is far from extinct. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for your tear-flavored coffee crawl. There now exists a handy two-wheeled tool that not only makes journeys fun, but can also help you become more eco-friendly and fashion-forward. Meet the...
CARS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy