Rolls-Royce, the automotive brand known for massive engines and ultra-luxury (and ultra-expensive) design, is ditching gas.

The British subsidiary of German automaker BMW announced Wednesday that it will convert its entire lineup into electric vehicles by 2030.

At the same time, it teased its first-ever electric car, saying it will arrive in the final three months of 2023.

It marks a sharp departure from the brand's gas-guzzling ways. One of its signature vehicles is the $406,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith with its 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, 12-cylinder engine generating 624 horsepower.

The move comes as several mainstream and luxury automakers have signaled plans to transition to only electric vehicles, including General Motors, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz.

The new Rolls-Royce EV is the Spectre, and the brand says it fulfills the vision of founder Charles Rolls.

Rolls-Royce released this teaser image of its first-ever electric car, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, which will debut in 2023. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Today's CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, provided no details about the Spectre.

“With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," he said in a statement. "By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre