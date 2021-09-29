Apple (APPL) Stock Up 1%, iPhone 13 Supply Chain Hit by Covid-related Delays
Apple stock has gained approximately 22.5%, 7%, and 3.61% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively through Tuesday. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock traded around $142.96, up approximately 1% during today’s premarket. AAPL stock, however, closed yesterday trading at $141.92, down 2.38% from the day’s opening price. As it is one of the largest publicly traded smartphone manufacturers in the world, its stock market is heavily scrutinized by analysts all over the world. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to experience a few weeks of delay before reaching customers’ hands.www.coinspeaker.com
