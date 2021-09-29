CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple (APPL) Stock Up 1%, iPhone 13 Supply Chain Hit by Covid-related Delays

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 9 days ago

Apple stock has gained approximately 22.5%, 7%, and 3.61% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively through Tuesday. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock traded around $142.96, up approximately 1% during today’s premarket. AAPL stock, however, closed yesterday trading at $141.92, down 2.38% from the day’s opening price. As it is one of the largest publicly traded smartphone manufacturers in the world, its stock market is heavily scrutinized by analysts all over the world. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to experience a few weeks of delay before reaching customers’ hands.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

iPhone 13 and new iPads hit by Apple Music bug

Getting one of the new iPhones or iPads? Then watch out — if you restore the device from a backup, Apple says you might have trouble using Apple Music. The issue affects all of the new iPhone 13 models, as well as the new iPad (9th generation) and iPad Mini (6th generation). Older devices are not affected.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple will fix iPhone 13 'Unlock with Apple Watch' soon

After a few days of silence, on Sunday Apple confirmed that the iPhone 13 "unlock with Apple Watch" feature will be fixed with a software patch. A support document published Sunday confirms that the issue is limited to the iPhone 13 family. Apple's text is clear that the issue is limited to some iPhone 13 users only.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone unaffected by chip shortage hitting rivals

New research claims that chip shortages mean smartphone manufactures are getting only 70% to 80% of their component orders — but Apple's iPhone is unaffected. Although other research says that Apple is now starting to feel the effects of the chip shortage across all its devices, it is faring better with the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 12 will get ₹15,901(~$215) discount in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart has scheduled its 2021 Big Billion Days sale on October 3 in India and just like every year, Apple iPhones are one of the most anticipated phones to be on sale. Every year, Apple iPhones, especially the starter flagship in the series gets a massive discount in the sale. Similarly, today, Flipkart revealed the sale price of the iPhone 12 in India.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Inc#Apple Shares#Covid#Ytd#Aapl#Nikkei Asia#Jpmorgan#Marketwatch
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 13 in for review

Apple's newest lineup was announced earlier this month and we've got the headlining device in the office for review. Naturally, we chose Apple's newest color to the lineup: pink. Although we've seen the Rose Gold on the iPhone 6S, and Coral on the iPhone 5C, this is the first real pink finish, and it sure looks bubbly.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max Has the BEST Battery Life of Any Smartphone (Here’s Why)

When Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 lineup earlier this month, it promised some substantial battery life improvements across the board, with each model gaining an average of 1.5–2.5 hours of battery life over their predecessors. However, more detailed specs and early reviews suggest that Apple was perhaps being a bit modest in these estimations.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max supports up to 27W charging speed

Before the Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones were launched, it was reported that this time, the technology giant will be adding support for faster charging. While the company has not advertised this, a test conducted by ChargerLAB reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of charging at up to 27W speed.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Street.Com

Nike Stock Slides On Q1 Sales Miss, Lower 2022 Revenue Forecast, Amid Supply Chain Hit

Nike Inc. (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, but fell modestly short of analysts' estimates for sales, suggesting supply-chain disruptions could impact revenue forecasts heading into the holiday season. Nike, in fact, cut its full-year sales forecast to a "mid-single digit" growth rate,...
MARKETS
sixcolors.com

Apple should stop taking itself (and the iPhone) so seriously

Sometimes Apple takes itself too seriously. Calling an iPhone “Pro” and carting out Hollywood directors and cinematographers to advertise iPhone features… it’s a bit much. Yes, the iPhone 13 is a serious slab of technology, with iPhone 13 Pro models priced at $1,000 and higher. iPhone models support ProRes video...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Why (And When) Apple Stock Will Reach $200 Per Share

The recent pullback among tech stocks will likely prove to be a great buying opportunity, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Munster thinks investors should focus on buying stocks that will allow them to sleep well at night, he said. The stock at the top of his list is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).
STOCKS
Computerworld

Apple puts a Map to the future on iPhone

Apple has begun rolling out its long-in-the-making augmented reality (AR) city guides, which use the camera and your iPhone’s display to show you where you are going. It also shows part of the future Apple sees for active uses of AR. Through the looking glass, we see clearly. The new...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Apple's upcoming OLED iPad is one of the latest victims of the global supply-chain crisis

Apple is currently rumored to switch to OLED for the display of its next-gen tablets. These iPad variants are, however ironically, expected not to be of the Pro series, which may carry on with their mini-LED trend instead. Now, TheElec claims that the panels on these upgraded vanilla slates are to be of 10.86 and 12.9 inches in diagonal length. However, it now seems one of these has met with some adversity.
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

Apple’s ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ rumored to offer storage up to 2TB

After this year’s iPhone 13 Pro models offered storage capacities up to 1TB, Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are rumored to offer storage capacities up to 2TB. Sami Fathi fro MacRumors:. Apple has marketed the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max as the ultimate...
CELL PHONES
Street.Com

Apple iPhone 13 Output Reportedly Delayed Due to Parts Issue

Buyers of Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report iPhone 13 reportedly will endure delays, as the pandemic is stalling production of camera components for the phone in Vietnam. The news came from Nikkei Asia, which cited knowledgeable sources. "Assemblers can still produce the new iPhones, but there's a...
CELL PHONES
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy