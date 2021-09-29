Apple (APPL) Stock Up 1%, iPhone 13 Supply Chain Hit by Covid-related Delays

Apple is currently rumored to switch to OLED for the display of its next-gen tablets. These iPad variants are, however ironically, expected not to be of the Pro series, which may carry on with their mini-LED trend instead. Now, TheElec claims that the panels on these upgraded vanilla slates are to be of 10.86 and 12.9 inches in diagonal length. However, it now seems one of these has met with some adversity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO