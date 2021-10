Are you a fantastically optimistic and cheerful soul that enjoys making people’s days better? We are looking for a dynamic sales representative with prior proven outside sales experience. The ideal candidate will be responsible for using their industry/product knowledge to build on the trusted EASTside Magazine brand, acquire new clients, and maintain customer relationships. The candidate should feel comfortable working in a deadline-oriented and people-first environment in a creative, fun team atmosphere. We are looking to hire an important team member that will be in charge of growing and sharing the EASTside spirit of goodness around Austin and the world! You must like to have fun because we love what we do!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO