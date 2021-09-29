Wooflinen 100% Bamboo Sheet Set provides great breathability at the right temperature
Sleep so much better than before with the Wooflinen 100% Bamboo Sheet Set. Offering great breathability, the bamboo material is suitable for sleepers who don’t toss and turn. Moreover, it ensures you don’t experience an oven effect and you stay at the right temperature whether the weather is warm or cool. With a naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic material, these sheets come in four sizes: Full, Queen, King, and California King. You’ll love how soft they are and that the 300 thread count gives them a wonderful weight. Not only that, but the sateen weave also provides a nice balance between matte and sheen. Made from an eco-friendly fabric, it requires less water to create these sheets, and it’s even more durable than cotton. Sleep better and enjoy better skin with this sheet set.thegadgetflow.com
