Wooflinen 100% Bamboo Sheet Set provides great breathability at the right temperature

Live in a small place but love your plants? The Clover modular plant stand system is the ideal way to get the most out of every space. Choose from a single 18-inch stand or options that have either 3 or 5 tiers. And the best part is that you can reconfigure the tiers to fit in any room or space you like! You can spread them out along a wall or huddle them up to snuggle into a corner by a window. The 3-tier stands have heights of 12, 18, and 24 inches while the 5-tier stands have heights of 6, 12, 18, 24, and 30 inches tall. You’ll receive the modular system in a flat-packed box to assemble yourself with ease. Select from different color options, too, depending on your space and aesthetic: clear, white, and black.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO