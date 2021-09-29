CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kumu Zero colorful leather wallet collection has a symmetrical design & holds 7 cards

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 9 days ago
Show off your personality and accent your look with the Kumu Zero colorful leather wallet collection. This series of leather wallets is anything but boring, and each one is made just for you. Each wallet in the large collection can hold up to seven cards as well as some folded banknotes, and its symmetrical design lets you easily organize everything. With its integrated elastic tapes, it’ll always keep its shape—even if you sit on it in your back pocket. Furthermore, the name Zero comes from the fact that they produce zero emissions because they use recovered and recycle high-quality Italian materials. The 12 exclusive versions also use recovered elastic tapes from the unsold stocks of the footwear industries. And every wallet is handmade in Italy and unique with a hand-stamped serial number. Finally, the self-assembling packaging isn’t something you’ll throw away—it turns into a wallet or smartphone stand!

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

