MODL versatile bottle makes water easy everywhere from the gym to the mountaintop

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 9 days ago
Make water easy everywhere you go with MODL—the bottle that adapts to you. Truly an all-in-one hydration system, this collapsible bottle becomes a hydration pack, water filter, shower, and more—all at the swap of a cap! In fact, you can use MODs like the Rinse, Flow, Pure, and Go to expand the functionality of your bottle. A multiuse gadget for everyday life and any kind of adventure, MODL is flexible, durable, and made from food-grade silicone. Furthermore, with its innovative SuperLoops on each end, you can secure it to any bag, bike, or branch—no carabiner required. What’s more, the company behind the gear has new MODs in the works and is entirely carbon neutral. Finally, the MODL is the new adventure essential—carry one item to do it all.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

