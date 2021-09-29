CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcanada proves gold standard at 59club awards

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas been awarded a Gold Flag from the prestigious 59club awards, which this time round took place as a virtual ceremony earlier this month. Based on the Balearic Island of Mallorca, Alcanada has done its best to make use of a year in which it has seen a massive decrease in passenger numbers due to travel restrictions, meaning that maintaining perfect service relationships with local players has become even more crucial.

Willett back in the winner’s circle at Dunhill Links

Danny Willett celebrated his 34th birthday with victory in the 20th Anniversary Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. It was Willett’s eighth European Tour victory and his first since the the 2019 BMW PGA Championship. The former Masters champion shot a final round 68 on the Old Course for...
Today’s Top Golf Industry Stories

Shriners Children’s Open extends PGA TOUR tournament sponsorship. Shriners Children’s, which has served as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Las Vegas tournament since 2008, has signed a five-year extension that carries its commitment to the Shriners Children’s Open through to 2026. Thornbury unveils plans for £600k irrigation investment. Courses...
Golfbreaks extends ‘Early Birdie’ promotion following record bookings for September

Having experienced the busiest September for domestic golf travel in the company’s 23-year history, Golfbreaks has extended its traditional ‘Early Birdie’ promotion until the end of October as bookings continue to surge for both the UK and overseas trips. The Early Birdie promotion, a long-term partnership with Callaway, gives those...
European Tour to end 2021 season with double-header in Dubai

The European Tour has added the AVIV Dubai Championship to its 2021 schedule, with the tournament returning for a second year to form an end of season double-header in Dubai with the DP World Tour Championship. The $1.5 million AVIV Dubai Championship will be played on the Fire course at...
Asian Tour resumes with four new events to close out 2020-21 season

The Asian Tour has unveiled plans to stage a series of end-of-year tournaments to ensure that it can complete its season and crown an Order of Merit champion for the 2020-21 schedule. The Asian Tour, which stopped play in March last year because of the pandemic, will make its eagerly...
UK Golf Federation announce Golf Club Screens as Official Corporate Partner

UKGF’s new Official Corporate Partner, Golf Club Screens offers a unique way for golf clubs to generate additional income without any financial risk. Their offering is simple, yet affective. GCS install a digital screen at partner clubs that displays advertisements from national brands that have been recruited to the network by GCS’ media sales team. Every quarter, each club will receive 25% of the gross advertising sales – it’s that simple.
Aramco Team Series unveils New York line up

Stars of Europe’s triumphant winning 2021 Solheim Cup team will be back on US soil for the highly anticipated Aramco Team Series – New York. England’s Charley Hull and last year’s Race to Costa Del Sol winner Emily Kristine Pedersen will both line up at Glen Oaks Club (October 14-16) on New York’s Long Island – part of the LET’s innovative team and individual format event. Joining them will be their victorious Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew.
Clubstohire benefits from golf travel rebound

Golf equipment rental business Clubstohire.com is reporting record traffic on its website and a surge in bookings as golf travel across continental Europe begins to return to pre-pandemic levels. Tony Judge, CEO of Clubstohire, said: “In the last few weeks we have sold out in all our key locations across...
‘Golf’s Greatest Holes’ show to air on Sky Sports

Golf’s Greatest Holes, a new TV golf show hosted by former European Tour player and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and broadcaster Chris Hollins, premieres on Sky Sports next week. The six-part series will feature some of the finest golf holes in the world, with the first episodes focused on...
Edinburgh’s Craigmillar Park GC goes big with a seven-reel Jacobsen LF 577

According to club history, Craigmillar Park GC in Edinburgh was constituted in 1895, welcoming both lady and gentlemen members. Over 125 years later, the club, albeit situated a few miles from itsoriginal location, continues to attract a new intake, with over 330 new members recruited and retained over lockdown. Course...
Eigelaar joins UK Golf Federation board

Chris Eigelaar, Resort General Manager at The Belfry Hotel & Resort has joined the board at the UK Golf Federation, while the resort has also joined the federation as a Premium Member. Eigelaar, who joined The Belfry in 2018, said: “It is an honour to join the UKGF board and...
Shriners Children’s Open extends PGA TOUR tournament sponsorship

Shriners Children’s, which has served as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Las Vegas tournament since 2008, has signed a five-year extension that carries its commitment to the Shriners Children’s Open through to 2026. The Shriners Children’s Open is being held this week for the 39th time, returning to TPC...
The PGA partners with Dettol

The PGA and Reckitt’s Dettol Pro Solutions — Dettol’s business-to-business offering — have announced a new partnership to help enhance hygiene standards for the Association’s 6,500 members in Great Britain and Ireland and their 3,000 corresponding clubs amid eased COVID-19 restrictions. The strategic alliance will give PGA Members exclusive offers...
Belfry Sale Amongst Today’s Top Golf Stories

Catriona Matthew unveiled as keynote speaker at GCMA 2021 Conference. Exhibitions & Conferences 1:37 pm, October 8, 2021. Dual Solheim Cup winning captain Catriona Matthew will tee off proceedings at the GCMA 2021 Conference after being unveiled as a VIP speaker for the three-day event being held at Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedfordshire from November 21-23.
Sporting stars line up for Celebrity Series Grand Final in Mauritius

Ten of the biggest names from the world sport and entertainment will tee it up in the inaugural Celebrity Series Grand Final at the MCB Tour Championship – Mauritius in December. The winners from the Legends Tour’s three qualifying events, and the highest ranked available players on the Order of...
Licensed to spin: Penfold launches 007 golf ball and accessories range

Penfold Golf is to launch a new range of golf balls and accessories inspired by James Bond and the iconic golfing scene in Goldfinger, which first hit the screens in 1964. James Bond captured the attention of millions of golfers around the world when he used a Penfold ball in Goldfinger, claiming “Here’s my Penfold Heart” in one of golf’s most iconic movie scenes. Nearly 60 years later, Penfold Golf today is announcing an official partnership with the 007 franchise.
PAYNTR GOLF Welcomes National Director of Sales to the Team

PAYNTR GOLF has announced the appointment of golf industry sales veteran, Steve Gray, as the company’s National Director of Sales. In this new role, Gray will draw from his successful career in independent golf manufacturer sales to lead a growing team of PAYNTR GOLF representatives across the country. “We are...
Faldo Series heads to Brocket Hall for Grand Final

The Faldo Series has announced a dual European Grand Final will be played at Brocket Hall on Ocotober 24-25 following the postponement of the 2020 event in the Middle East. It’s the first time the Grand Final will be played on UK soil since 2003, when Nicky Grant lifted Sir Nick’s prestigious Faldo Series trophy at Brocket Hall. Among the stars competing that year were four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, Solheim Cup player Florentyna Parker and Tour winners Jordan Smith, Mel Reid and Carly Booth.
MacGregor rolls out new golf bag travel covers

MacGregor Golf is introducing two new premium travel covers that will help golfers protect their gear and travel in comfort. The VIP Deluxe travel cover (£49.99) offers durability, protection and ease of movement that makes travelling with golf clubs a breeze. Constructed from a tough nylon fabric with extra padding around the top of the bag, the VIP Deluxe protects the club heads and provides ample room for a full set with up to a 49” driver. Inline skate wheels manoeuvre the travel cover with ease and large storage pockets provide extra space for accessories or shoes.
