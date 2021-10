Are the New World servers down? While some players are left pondering this question as they stare at error messages, others seem to be playing just fine. The new MMORPG from Amazon Games just went live earlier today and almost instantly became the fifth most-played Steam game ever. It also meant players had to sit through some substantial New World queue times just to get online, but - at least at first - the experience seemed to be holding steady once you actually got in.

