Despite “Legitimate Low Points” and Latest Injury Setback, Seth Towns Still Has “Big Hoop Dreams” Ahead

Jahmar Brown appeared to contribute some solid production for South Carolina in place of DB R.J. Roderick, who was ejected earlier in the game following a targeting call. But Brown delivered the dumbest play of the day after a big sequence for the Gamecocks defense. After Troy QB Taylor Powell was sacked late in the third quarter by Jaylan Foster, Damani Staley recovered the ball that was fumbled by Powell, and then fumbled himself. That’s when Brown picked the ball up at the South Carolina 38-yard line, and returned it all the way to the 1-yard line before he let the ball go on his own. There wasn’t a Troy player within several yards of him.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO