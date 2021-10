Sifnos is a neat little package of everything that is wonderful about the Cyclades Islands in Greece: blue-domed churches perch on the edge of a Mediterranean coastline that slaloms in and out of secluded, beach-fringed coves, while the celebrated cuisine of Sifnos is served on pretty taverna terraces across the island. To top it all off, heritage is displayed in every cluster of whitewashed cubic homes, and you can stay in one at an Airbnb or holiday let, bookable through Culture Trip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO