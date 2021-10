Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson has submitted his resignation, effective Oct. 15. He will become the fire chief in South Sioux City, Neb. beginning Nov. 1. Johnson said it's time to move on. "Sometimes when you're chief in an organization you take them to a point and from that point on you need to have something different, and sometimes that's what happens. I think that's what's happening here, and I think it's best for the community to bring in some new leadership and take it forward to the next level."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO