Ten more Mainers have died, and 897 additional coronavirus cases have been reported in the state since the weekend. The Maine CDC say the 10 additional COVID-related deaths include one resident of Aroostook County, one resident of Cumberland County, one resident of Kennebec County, one resident of Knox County, five residents of Penobscot County, and one resident of Piscataquis County. Four were women and six were men. One was between 40 and 49 years old; two were between 50 and 59 years old; two were between 60 and 69 years old; four were between 70 and 79 years old, while one was age 80 or older.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO