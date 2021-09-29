CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luca Lévi Sala PhD (Music & Theater) to present a paper at the German Studies Association

manhattan.edu
 9 days ago

Luca Lévi Sala, Ph.D., a faculty member in the Music and Theater Department, will soon present the following paper “«Nazism in Germany was a metastasis of a tumor originating from Italy.» (Primo Levi) Italian Music Criticism and Fascist Eugenics in the early 1930s,” at the forthcoming Forty-Fifth Annual Conference organized by the German Studies Association (Indianapolis, IN, October 2, 2021), together with Kara Ritzheimer (Oregon State University) and Philip Decker (Princeton University).

inside.manhattan.edu

