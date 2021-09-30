CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

New NCAA endorsement rules could benefit women more than men

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 6 days ago

Only one week after the NCAA changed its endorsement rules on July 1, 2021, women college athletes found themselves on billboards in Times Square in New York, launching a clothing line collaboration and signing sponsorship deals for brands including a wireless carrier and a fast-food chain.

Women college athletes have historically been far

in their ability to profit off their athletic skills compared to their male counterparts. As an assistant professor of sport management who researches gender equity in college athletics, I believe the new name, image and likeness rules will begin to level the playing field.

In fact, women college athletes may have the most to gain from the NCAA change.

Highly underrepresented

Throughout collegiate and professional sports, women are underrepresented among players, coaches, administrators and front office employees.

At best, the proportions of women working in college and professional sports have remained relatively stagnant over the past decade, with some high-profile gains at the men’s professional league levels.

Men account for roughly 60% of all NCAA women’s program head coaches and 98% of men’s program head coaches. Furthermore, 76% of Division 1 NCAA athletic directors, the highest administrative role, are held by white men.

These imbalances have caused many women college athletes to second-guess their ability to make a career in college coaching.

Much lower salaries

The average player salary in the WNBA is US$130,000, and the minimum salary is $59,000. In comparison, the average NBA salary for the 2021-2022 season is $7.5 million, with a minimum salary of roughly $925,000. The NBA minor league basketball organization, the NBA G League, pays select players $125,000 per season.

Women’s tennis provides some of the highest player salaries at an average of roughly $285,000 per season, but the salary totals for professional women athletes in other sports drop significantly from that starting point.

For professional women’s soccer, the average is $35,000. Professional men’s soccer players earn roughly $400,000 on average.

For professional fast-pitch softball, the number falls to a mere $6,000 per season. The average salary for Major League Baseball, meanwhile, was roughly $4.2 million for the 2019 season.

So, even when women athletes play professionally, they often do not earn enough for it to be their sole occupation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1aV3_0cBYuVp500
Former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis, 22, performs at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

Fewer opportunities to go pro

Women college athletes also have fewer opportunities to play their sport at the professional level. That is to say, making a professional team is even more difficult for women college athletes than men.

For example, the WNBA is the toughest North American professional sports league to earn a roster spot within, given the total number of teams and roster limits. The WNBA has only 12 teams, and each roster is limited to 12 players. For comparison, the NBA has 30 teams and the roster permits 15 total players, as well as 29 G League teams with no roster limit of up to 13 players.

Highly marketable

Despite their limited sport career prospects, women college athletes are highly marketable. This is evident in the growth in viewership for events such as the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship and the NCAA Women’s College World Series. For the 2020 Women’s College World Series, the average per game viewership was roughly 1.2 million, 10% higher than 2019. The 2020 women’s gymnastics final averaged over 800,000 viewers – five times more viewers than in 2019.

Women college athletes have also been shown to be savvy social media users, with some gaining hundreds of thousands of followers.

In fact, one 2021 analysis of projected earnings conducted by the marketing platform Opendorse found that eight of the top 10 most followed social media profiles among NCAA Tournament Elite Eight basketball players belonged to women athletes. These numbers were calculated by combining their total number of Twitter and Instagram followers.

This equates to higher earning power, as the top two women’s accounts range in potential endorsement value from $382,000 to $965,000 a year. Much of the earning potential is based on sponsored social media posts.

Some women college cheerleaders have already been earning upwards of $5,000 per Instagram post, as their sport is not governed by NCAA bylaws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NJRZ_0cBYuVp500
NCAA soccer player Sarah Fuller backstage at the 2021 ESPY Awards. Bonnie Biess/FilmMagic for Backstage Creations

A similar 2020 analysis conducted by Athletic Director U found that, among all college athletes regardless of sport, more women than men – 14 versus 11 – are projected to be among the top 25 earners of endorsement revenue based on social reach. The annual projected endorsement potential for these top women college athletes ranged from $34,000 for Brooke Thomas of Oklahoma State University track and field to roughly $500,000 for Madison Kocian of UCLA gymnastics.

Some top women college athletes have been preparing for endorsement deals by signing contracts with talent management companies. Paige Bueckers, a University of Connecticut women’s basketball player; Cameron Brink of Stanford women’s basketball; and Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt football and soccer are just a few of the college athletes that have recently signed with Wasserman, a sports marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles.

These women college athletes now have a real opportunity to earn money off their skills as athletes in ways other professional sport career paths could never guarantee.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Kocian
Person
Sarah Fuller
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.9 FM Sports Radio

(Tigers/AARP/NCAA RULING-AUDIO): Memphis could hear back on NCAA/IARP Ruling on Monday (10/11). More here from 929's G&J

Multiple sources have confirmed that the IARP (Independent Accountability Resolution Process) for the NCAA, which is responsible for reviewing select complex infractions cases in Division I, could announce it's "ruling on Memphis" next Monday, October 11th, 2021. Mark Giannotto and Jeffrey Wright discussed the upcoming ruling and date for an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Division I#College Athletics#Oklahoma State University#Division 1 Ncaa#The Nba G League
CBS 46

NCAA rules Georgia Tech women's basketball program committed violations 2016-2019

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The NCAA's Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel has concluded that Georgia Tech women's basketball program committed practice and coaching limit violations when it required players to participate in countable athletically-related activities that exceeded daily and weekly limits. The panel also found that the women's basketball...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Poll Watching: Top 10 Sees More Changes after Week 5

Week 5 of the college football season did not disappoint. In what may have been the best game of the week, #7 Cincinnati defeated #9 Notre Dame, allowing the future Big 12 team to move two spots in both polls. Kentucky defeated Florida, and Stanford beat Oregon, dropping both of those teams down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA announces ‘exploration’ of combined men’s and women’s Final Fours

After this past year’s debacle at the Women’s Final Four when the NCAA was exposed for not giving equal treatment to the women’s tournament, the NCAA is now discussing whether or not to have the men’s and women’s tournaments played in the same city. If this were to happen, it would not take place until the 2027 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ladatanews.com

Pay For Play: New NCAA Rule Opens Door For Student-Athlete Compensation

After almost two decades of fighting for the right to control their marketing and revenue-generating potential as undergraduate student-athletes, the ball is about to favorably bounce into the players’ court. The NCAA’s landmark name, image and likeness (NIL) rules take effect July 1, marking the first time college players will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

NCAA is 'exploring' possibility of holding men's and women's Final Fours in same city

The NCAA announced Thursday that the Division I men's and women's basketball committees have "begun exploring" the possibility of hosting both the men's and women's Final Fours in the same city after a third-party gender equity review recommended the change this summer. According to an NCAA statement, the earliest the change would happen is 2027 since both events have contracts in place with host cities through 2026.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Thanks to New NCAA Rules, Student-Athletes Are the Hottest New Entrepreneurs

It’s not every day you hear the word “deliverables” come out of the mouth of a 21-year-old. But Masai Russell isn’t your typical young adult. The four-time first-team All-American in track and field at the University of Kentucky is also a successful social media influencer. She spoke of deliverables while characterizing the social media content expectations of her clients, i.e. sponsors of her Instagram and YouTube channels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

NCAA considering holding Men's and Women's Tournaments in same city

National Collegiate Athletic Association, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Final four, Phoenix, San Antonio, Indianapolis. While the possibility of this happening is still a half-decade away, preliminary talks are being had. On Thursday morning, not long after the NCAA announced that Women’s College Basketball can now use the “March Madness” phrase for marketing purposes, the organization announced it is now looking at combining the Men’s and Women’s Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

UCF men’s basketball begins practice with strong defense, offensive chemistry front of mind

UCF men’s basketball has opened official practice for the 2021-22 season , marking the start of Johnny Dawkins’ sixth year as coach of the Knights. “It’s exciting to get back out and be back with the guys on a full-time basis,” Dawkins said Tuesday after UCF wrapped its third practice. “They were looking forward to it since the summer and so were we as a staff.” Dawkins is known for ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy