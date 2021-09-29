CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO reports decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43z7qj_0cBYuOtE00
© Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday reported a global decline in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The WHO said there had been an estimated 3.3 million new infections and roughly 55,000 deaths in the past week, which represents a drop of 10 percent in both cases. The largest drop-offs were in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

The number of cases in the U.S. fell by nearly 31 percent, although the U.S. case count was the highest worldwide at more than 765,000. There have been more than 43 million COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. to date.

Brazil followed the U.S. in reported highs with more than 247,000 new cases.

The WHO added that all regions reported declines except for Europe and Africa, which recorded 15 percent and 5 percent increases, respectively. Meanwhile, COVID-19-related deaths in Asia fell by nearly 25 percent.

The total number of confirmed global cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 231 million, according to WHO data, with deaths rising above 4.7 million.

Separate vaccine data shows that nearly 50 percent of the global population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine with around 6.2 billion doses administered — averaging slightly more than 26 million shots per day.

Yet there continues to be a disparity between wealthy nations and low- and middle-income countries. Around 2.3 percent of residents in low- and middle-income countries have received at least one dose.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Who#Africa#Europe
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
aao.org

Ocular adverse events reported following COVID-19 vaccinations

Review of: Association of ocular adverse events with inactivated COVID-19 vaccination in patients in Abu Dhabi. Pichi F, Aljneibi S, Neri P, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, in press. The authors describe ocular adverse events that occur soon after patients received an inactivated COVID-19 vaccination. Study design. This case series included...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Studies confirm waning immunity from Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Two real-world studies published Wednesday confirm that the immune protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine drops off after two months or so, although protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death remains strong. The studies, from Israel and from Qatar and published in the New England...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oxford Covid jab creator criticises west for ‘embarrassment of riches’ in vaccine supply

One of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab has hit out at the west’s “embarrassment of riches” in vaccine supply as she called on world leaders to do more to ensure developing countries can immunise their populations during the next phase of the pandemic.In a letter published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Wednesday, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, of Oxford University, repeated the mantra that “no one is safe until we are all safe” and urged rich countries to play their part in the equitable distribution of vaccines.Countries that are less economically developed have received fewer jabs...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Countries respond to heart inflammation risk from mRNA shots

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Some countries have halted altogether or are giving only one dose of COVID shots based on so-called mRNA technology to teens following reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. Europe's drug regulator said in July it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory...
HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11. Pfizer tweeted early Thursday that the two companies had "officially submitted our request" to the FDA "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

How the risk of Covid-19 for kids compares to other dangers

Kids are back in school. The federal government seems to be on the verge of approving vaccines for younger children. And as more adults are fully vaccinated, much of the US is slowly returning to normal. But there remains a lingering question, particularly for parents of young children: What is...
KIDS
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 70 people in the week ending Oct 2, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since the end of August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy