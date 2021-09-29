UK HealthCare: Voices from the Front Lines — UK Chandler Emergency Department -- University of Kentucky

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK HealthCare: Voices from the Front Lines — UK Chandler Emergency Department

Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2021) — Even in the best of times, the emergency departments at UK HealthCare are busy, hectic places. “We call it ‘organized chaos,’” says Meg Pyper, a longtime charge nurse in the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Emergency Department. “Emergency departments are always challenging places to work. You’re dealing with patients who are dealing with acute illnesses that they weren’t expecting.”

