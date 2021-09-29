New antibody-based treatment could cure HIV

The potential role of novel 2-drug regimens as treatment for HIV infections, and variables that impact a physician’s willingness to utilize over standard 3-drug options. Frank J. Palella, MD: The landscape surrounding the traditional gold standard 3-drug regimens vs evolving information regarding 2-drug therapy, which is a second-generation integrase inhibitor along with usually lamivudine 3TC or FTC [emtricitabine], is that for many patients, 2-drug therapies are an option as long as we have a good assessment of transmitted or preexisting drug resistance in terms of the virus. This means mutations in the virus that would render certain drugs less active, as long as we have a good characterization. That’s why any time we initiate therapy for HIV, we always get a pretherapy genotype or resistance test to evaluate and verify the therapies that we want to use to treat HIV, including 3-drug or 2-drug regimens, are going to be fully effective.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO