Bethesda, MD

New antibody-based treatment could cure HIV

Newswise
 9 days ago

Bethesda, Md. – Researchers at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) and Université de Montréal, Canada have discovered a way to potentially eliminate HIV-1 infection in infected individuals by using a new type of antibody-based therapeutics, according to a new study published Sept. 28 in mBio.

