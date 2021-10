An improvement in jobless claims could make a fourth stimulus check even less likely this year. Earlier this year, when the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, it was clear that the U.S. economy was still in pretty lousy shape. At the time, not only was the jobless rate higher than it is today, but because COVID-19 vaccines weren't widely available, it was more difficult for those on unemployment to go out and find work. As such, it was easy to make the case for sending stimulus checks into Americans' bank accounts.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO