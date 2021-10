Two children in Oregon witnessed a brutal and fatal attack on their mother by a pit bull mix dog, which was later shot dead by an officer. The incident happened on Sept. 24. Amber LaBelle, 42, was in her Myrtle Point apartment when the canine attacked her. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the dog belonged to a Springfield woman but was in LaBell’s apartment because a man named Jeremy Robertson, who was taking care of the canine, brought it over, KOIN reported.

