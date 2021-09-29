It sounded like a gunshot went off — but then an Oklahoma trooper saw feathers flying

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a gun in his pocket fired while he was being tased, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Gerald Wright has been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Interference While Armed, and Second Degree Sexual Abuse. Wright allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, biting her face and threatening her with a gun. The woman was able to escape to a relative’s house to call police. Officers sent to Wright’s home on Sunday afternoon say he refused to take his hands out of his pockets for 13 minutes until he was tased. At that point, Wright’s pistol discharged in his pocket. The bullet did not strike anyone. Wright is prohibited from possessing firearms thanks to a felony conviction last year in Florida.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO