It sounded like a gunshot went off — but then an Oklahoma trooper saw feathers flying

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol was responding to a crash Friday when he was involved in an incident of his own. Trooper Tony Harper heard what appeared to be gunfire while traveling near Cushing, but there was no gun in sight. Instead, it turned out to be a vulture...

